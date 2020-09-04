LONGVIEW, Texas — A man involved in an officer-involved shooting in Longview last fall is headed to prison.

Javier David Vargas was sentenced Thursday to 20 years for aggravated assault of a public servant, 188th District Judge Scott Novy said.

Vargas, 29, of Longview, was one of two suspects in a Sept. 22 traffic stop conducted by a Longview police officer in the Sunset Motel parking lot at 1308 W. Marshall Ave. in which one of the suspects drove a vehicle in the director of the officer, who fired his weapon at the vehicle, police said.

