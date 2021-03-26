Longview man sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for meth trafficking

Allen Martez Anthony, 30, pleaded guilty to the crime on June 25, 2020.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man was sentenced to federal prison Friday for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

Allen Martez Anthony, 30, pleaded guilty on June 25, 2020, to distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced to 188 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker.

"This case illustrates how effective we can be at disrupting narcotics trafficking when our state and local law enforcement officers coordinate with federal agencies like the DEA,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Ganjei. "The U.S. Attorney’s Office is fully committed to supporting the efforts of our drug task forces and the local, state and federal agents who are working tirelessly to rid our communities of addictive narcotics like methamphetamine."

According to information presented in court, on Oct. 8, 2019, Anthony was stopped along Interstate 20 in Smith County. During the traffic stop, a police canine alerted to the presence of narcotics in Anthony’s vehicle. A subsequent search revealed 1,958 grams of methamphetamine hidden inside the car. Anthony was indicted by a federal grand jury on Dec. 15, 2020, and charged with drug trafficking violations.