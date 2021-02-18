Snow job: Longview man uses storm as opportunity to build igloo

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man used this week’s snowfall to check an item off his personal bucket list: to build an igloo.

Today, an igloo with a 10-foot radius and that is almost 6 feet tall at its highest point sits in Zahck Israel’s front yard in Longview.

“I’ve seen where people have built igloos before, but we never get the right kind of weather for it. I always told myself if it happens, I’m going to build one,” Israel said Wednesday. “All of a sudden, the weather was here.”