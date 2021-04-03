East Texas school districts, colleges to continue requiring mask in schools for remainder of school year

Dr. Wilcox added, this decision is subject to change, based on any new information or regulations issued by governing authorities.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Following Gov. Abbott's announcement to lift the statewide mask mandate, some East Texas school districts and colleges will continue to require face-coverings.

Longview ISD says the district will continue to require the use of masks at all campuses for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year. However, the district says they may consider new COVID-19 protocols this summer.

Longview ISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox says the administration will remain in dialogue with federal, state, and local officials about the best processes to follow in the ongoing fight against this global pandemic.

"Longview ISD will likely revisit this issue with our board each month, and possibly modify existing policies for the 2021-22 school year at some point this summer," he said. "But for now, we're going to finish this school year under the current protocols, and continue to make data-based decisions going forward."

Marshall ISD says the district will continue to require that all students and staff wear face coverings in accordance with the protocols that have been in place all year on campuses.

Tyler Junior College will also continue its current health and safety COVID-19 protocols.

TJC President Juan E. Mejia said, “At this time, with the health and safety of our students, employees, and communities remaining a top priority, our current protocols regarding COVID, including a) required face coverings, b) physical distancing, c) appropriate sanitizing, and d) staying at home if not feeling well or if with any symptoms associated to COVID or other illness, will remain in effect until further notice.”

On March 3, the Texas Education Agency issued new guidelines. Under this updated guidance, a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged. Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy.