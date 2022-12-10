Longview mayor in hospital following recent health event

City of Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley said in a statement that Mayor Andy Mack is in stable condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Mayor Andy Mack is in the hospital following a recent health event.

City of Longview Public Information Officer Richard Yeakley said in a statement Saturday that Mack is in stable condition.

He also said prayers and privacy for the family are appreciated at this time.

According to the Longview News-Journal, City Manager Rolin McPhee told District 1 Councilman Tem Carpenter that Mack had the medical issue Wednesday and is in an intensive care unit at a Tyler hospital.

Carpenter told the News-Journal he became aware of the medical issue Wednesday when he received a message requesting prayers for Mack.

Mack became mayor in 2015 and he was previously a city councilman representing District 4 from 1997 to 2005.

He is a Longview High School alumnus, and he also attended Kilgore College, Stephen F. Austin State University and Baylor University, where he earned a doctorate of dental surgery.

Aside from being mayor, Mack is an oral and maxillofacial surgeon. He and his wife Kelly have three adult children: Spencer, Madison and Luke.

His final term as mayor ends in May 2024, according to the city of Longview website.

District 4 Councilwoman Kristen Ishihara, who is mayor pro tem, will fill in for Mack's responsibilities until he is able to return, the News-Journal reported.