LONGVIEW MAYOR: Outdoor events to be approved if guidelines followed

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Mayor Andy Mack said this week that outdoor events will be approved if organizers can ensure that social distancing and wearing face masks will be enforced.

“If people would like to have outdoor events going forward and can ensure social distancing and masking will take place, those will be approved,” Mack said. “However, again, the city does not have the manpower, employees or funding to monitor those events to ensure people are in compliance — that will be up to the event organizers to ensure.”

Mack responded this week to a series of questions asked by the News-Journal, seeking clarity related to how the mayor and the City of Longview are handling requests for outdoor events.

According to city spokesperson Shawn Harra, the City of Longview is currently not approving rental or event usage on city property, facilities, or parks except for a few limited use cases such as governmental purposes. Related to that, the city is currently not approving event permits that would require street closures.