Longview mayor: Outdoor events to be approved if guidelines followed

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Mayor Andy Mack said this week that outdoor events will be approved if organizers can ensure that social distancing and wearing face masks will be enforced.

“If people would like to have outdoor events going forward and can ensure social distancing and masking will take place, those will be approved,” Mack said. “However, again, the city does not have the manpower, employees or funding to monitor those events to ensure people are in compliance — that will be up to the event organizers to ensure.”

Mack responded this week to a series of questions asked by the News-Journal, seeking clarity related to how the mayor and the City of Longview are handling requests for outdoor events.

According to Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, outdoor gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited unless approved by the mayor of the city in which the gathering is held or the county judge in the case of a gathering in an unincorporated area. Abbott issued some exceptions to this rule, however. There is no occupancy limit at churches, and churches may hold events outdoors without mayoral approval. Schools also are exempt from the order and may have activities, such as football games, on campus. Adult and youth recreational sports also are permitted.