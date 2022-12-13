Longview mayor says he expects to leave hospital soon after 'small brain bleed'

Mayor Andy Mack provided an update on his health through his Facebook page on Tuesday.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Mayor Andy Mack says he was admitted into a Tyler intensive care unit this past week after an MRI showed he had a "small brain bleed," and he is expecting to be released soon "and will resume all my normal activities at that time."

Mack was absent from Thursday's City Council meeting, and his wife, Kelly, told City Manager Rolin McPhee on Saturday that he had "a recent health event" and was in stable condition.

District 1 Councilman Tem Carpenter said he was told Saturday by McPhee that Mack had the medical issue Wednesday and was in the ICU at a Tyler hospital.