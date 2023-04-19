Police searching for missing Longview man

If anyone has any information regarding Mark Horner's whereabouts, please contact the LPD at (903) 237-1170.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is searching for a missing 63-year-old man.

According to the LPD, Mark Horner was last seen leaving his house on the southside of Longview driving a 2018 black Nissan ROgue with the Texas license plate: RFJ2817,

Horner stands 6'0 and weighs about 300 pounds. He has brown hair, a gray beard and walks with a cane. He was last seen wearing a button-up shirt with a slacks and glasses.