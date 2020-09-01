LONGVIEW, Texas — Two Longview women with sons serving in the U.S. Navy expressed concerns Wednesday that escalating tensions between the United States and Iran could lead to the men’s deployment in the region.

“I just want all young men and women to realize that war is a very real possibility,” said Leisha Kidd-Brooks, whose son, Keelan Pryor, 25, is an aircraft controller serving aboard the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier.

However, Kidd-Brooks and Stacey Brownlee said their sons are serving in non-combat roles. Brownlee said her son, Colton, 18, who is a 2019 graduate of Spring Hill High School, is a seaman recruit undergoing computer training through April at a base in Florida.

