Like many other places in East Texas, the Longview Museum of Fine Arts was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Longview's 150 birthday celebration didn't take coronavirus into account, which has forced many of its planned celebrations to be pushed back to the fall.

However, on May 12 the museum was able to reopen, just in time to unveil their new exhibit celebrating Longview's heritage.

"I think everyone's really going to enjoy learning about Longview's history through art and you'll be so pleased to see what talented artists we have right here in East Texas," Tiffany Jehorek said.

From portraits of Longview's historical figures to landmarks, Tiffany Jehorek, the Executive Director and Curator for the Museum says the roughly fifty paintings were all done by East Texas artists.

"There's so many different Texas historic landmarks that they've chosen," she said. "So it's so interesting, we've all learned so much about Longview's history its founders, its historic homes."

Thanks to social distancing guidelines, they were able to hold the 150 celebration event.

Shawn Hara, Longview's City Spokesman says even though many of the 150 celebration have been pushed back, the safety of its citizens takes president above all else.

"We've been able to do some things, but you know, I think everybody has taken it in stride," Hara said. "And, you know, this is the least of the worries when you're thinking about all the inconveniences that everybody's had to go through."

Jehorek says visitors will get the experience through the eyes of local artists and how they see the City's history.

"I think you will find that your knowledge of your city and becomes enriched. It just, it makes me proud to live here," she said.

The Longview Exhibit will be on display through September 19.

Click here to view all the rescheduled 150 series events.