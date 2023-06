The summer classes kicked off last week and will run until August 3.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — Keziah Kelsey's love of animals is what got her to attend a Longview Museum of Fine Arts class for the first time Wednesday, she said.

"I wanted to see what it looked like because I love drawing animals," the 9-year-old said. "I love animals- all kinds, except for poisonous snakes."

She was busy coloring a kookaburra, a bird native to Australia, after just completing the outline of the bird.