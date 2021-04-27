Longview named top high school in Longview metro area, says US News & World Report

LISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said the demographic data is a vital component to these rankings.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview High School is one of the best high schools in the East Texas region, according to a national ranking released Tuesday.

The U.S. News & World Report’s 2021 Best High Schools list ranks LHS as the top campus in the Longview and Marshall metropolitan areas, and among the top five campuses in the entire East Texas region.

LHS Principal Mr. James Brewer said while he was pleased to see his campus recognized for its high graduation rate, college readiness, and proficiency score, "there is always room for improvement."

"We hold ourselves to the highest standards, so while it's nice to see (these rankings) it's not something that we're going to put much stock in," he said. "Longview High School remains committed to providing the best possible education for all the young people in our care. Whether it's to prepare them for the job force or academia, there are always ways we can improve. Our community deserves nothing less."

Other Longview-area schools ranked as follows:

No. 2 - White Oak High School

No. 3 - Gilmer High School

No. 4 - Spring Hill High School

No. 5 - Sabine High School

No. 6 - Pine Tree High School

No. 7 - Union Grove High School

No. 8 - Mt. Enterprise High School

No. 9 - Henderson High School

No. 10 - Tatum High School

A global authority in education rankings, U.S. News & World Report ranks more than 17,800 public high schools throughout the country, measuring how well schools serve students from various social and economic backgrounds.

LISD Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said the demographic data is a vital component to these rankings.

Ms. Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News, said families can use the Best High Schools rankings to see how schools compare at the national, state and local level on factors like graduation rates and college readiness.

"The rankings also provide insight into academic performance among underserved groups," she said.

Ms. Narayan said the data used in this edition is from the 2018-2019 academic school year, and therefore was not affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The methodology focuses on six factors: college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth and graduation rates.

College readiness specifically measures participation and performance on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams.

Alongside the national rankings, U.S. News published rankings at the state, metro area and school district levels. Only metro areas and school districts with three or more high schools were included in these subrankings.

The Best High Schools rankings are available exclusively on USNews.com and include data on a variety of factors, such as enrollment, student diversity, participation in free and reduced-price lunch programs, graduation rates and the results of state assessments.

U.S. News worked with RTI International, a global research firm, to implement the comprehensive ranking methodology.

