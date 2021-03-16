Longview native fashion designer Brandon Maxwell named creative director for two Walmart fashion labels

The collaboration, announced Tuesday, is a first for Walmart's private brand apparel business, which is expanding to include quality, on-trend fashion pieces for customers, the company said in a statement. In his role as creative director, Maxwell will oversee four seasonal collections annually for the labels, Free Assembly and Scoop. He will be responsible for collection design and providing input into material selection, sourcing and production, according to the company. Maxwell will begin his work with the holiday collection this year for the labels, prior to releasing a full collection in spring 2022.

“Working with Walmart has long been a dream of mine. Like many people across the country who live in a small town, Walmart was the destination for everything where I grew up in Texas, including clothing,” Maxwell said in a statement. “This partnership allows me to bring the experience and joy of fashion to countless people who live in small towns across the country. Everyone deserves to have access to well-designed clothing at an accessible price point. I am energized by this collaboration with Walmart, as it is not only an opportunity to make exceptional design accessible to all but with our charitable initiatives, we will work to help people improve their lives. That is after all the most fashionable thing we can do.”