Longview News-Journal reporter, former CBS19 reporter Jimmy Isaaac passes away

Jimmy Daniell Isaac passed away Friday evening.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Jimmy Daniell Isaac, a former CBS19 reporter and a reporter with the Longview News-Journal, passed away Friday.

According to his Facebook page, Isaac died at about 6:10 p.m. with his best friend by his side.

Isaac worked as a reported for the Longview News-Journal for four years. Prior to that, Isaac was a reported at CBS19 from 2013 and into 2016. Below is an old promo featuring Isaac's work.

Memorial services have not yet been announced.