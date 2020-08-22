Longview News-Journal reporter, former CBS19 reporter Jimmy Isaaac passes away

LONGVIEW, Texas — Jimmy Daniell Isaac, a former CBS19 reporter and a reporter with the Longview News-Journal, passed away Friday.
According to his Facebook page, Isaac died at about 6:10 p.m. with his best friend by his side.
Isaac worked as a reported for the Longview News-Journal for four years. Prior to that, Isaac was a reported at CBS19 from 2013 and into 2016. Below is an old promo featuring Isaac's work.
Memorial services have not yet been announced.
This evening just after 6:10pm Jimmy Daniell Isaac went to be with the Lord. He went peacefully with his best friend Randy Ross by his side. Your continued prayers are appreciated. Memorial services will be announced soon.