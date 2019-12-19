LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Community Ministries has been severing the community for many years. The organization have many programs help people with financial assistance, utility assistance and food needs.

Once a month people can receive a box of food for free. There are no income requirements. All people need to do is prove they are a resident of Longview.

The organization has a similar program for pet food for both dogs and cats.

This program started when Longview Community Ministries and Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center’s non-profit, PAWS, saw a need for pet food across the community.

With the help of food donated by Dollar General every Tuesday, the non-profit was able to help families feed their four-legged friends.

According to Doug Buck, the Food Service Director with Longview Community Ministries, this program has been a huge success in their community.

“There are a lot of people who have pets," Buck said. "Even though they’re in a financial bind, they still have their pets, and they're just as important to the family as like some of the kids.”

Additional items donated include kitty litter, puppy pads and dogs treats.

“Typically on a weekly basis we pick up anywhere from a pallet and a half to three pallets, which equates to about 775 to 200 bags of dog food and about 75 to 100 bags of cat food,” Buck explained. “

Even though they receive a large donation, it is not enough to keep up with the demand. That's why LCM asks for donations from other residents who can help feed other family's furry friends.

"To help individuals who might already be donating can good items for our regular boxes to also donate cat or dog food,” said Buck.

Buck says dry pet food is preferred so they can process them easier. Puppy pads, treats and kitty litter are also needed.

If you would like to help, you can drop off donations at Longview Community Ministries at 506 North Second Street in Longview.