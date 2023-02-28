J-Star Ministries heads to Norman, Oklahoma to provide tornado disaster aid

A ministry from Longview is going to help those affected from the tornado.

LONGVIEW, Texas — An East Texas organization is traveling to Oklahoma to help locals after a tornadoes passed through Sunday night.

Patrick Johnson from J-Star Ministries in Longview seeks to provide aid for people in the midst of a disaster is a testament of Johnson's mission.

Johnson has been working all week to gather supplies to take to Norman, Oklahoma. Those supplies include hygiene items, water, and clothes to help the families affected. Through the storm, Johnson is not only able to provide aide through supplies, but through prayer as well.

"I'll go out into the different affected areas and try to do some ministry. And like I said, talk to people pray, give them you know, the supplies directly, just whatever they may need," Johnson said.

Johnson also said none of this would be possible without his partnerships with local businesses.

Johnson plans on making his journey to Norman on Thursday and hopes he can provide some relief to those who lost things from the tornado.