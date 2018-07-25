LONGVIEW — Clients of the Expectant Heart Pregnancy Resource Center say it's a God-send to Longview and the communities it serves. They, along with the workers at the center, can't believe someone would break into a place that offers most of its resources, if not all, at no charge to those who need it.

"Everything that plugs into a wall is pretty much gone,” says Shanell Newton, CEO of Expectant Heart.

Her staff was met with complete disarray when they arrived to open the center on Monday in preparation for the day’s clients.

"We've had this location since 2012. Never ever, not one day, have we had issue or concern."

Newton says it's saddening to think about why someone would target the center.

"For this to happen, especially to an organization that helps to the capacity that we do, it's very disheartening."

Newton says the suspect(s) entered the building through a side window, after removing a window AC unit placed there. She says they stole the center's laptops, televisions and security system. In addition, the thieves took supplies such as diapers and snacks that are given to those who visit the center for help. As a response, employees of the center made a post on the center’s Facebook page, asking the community for prayers and assistance.

That one post inspired others, created by clients who are simply hoping to help the center recover.

"They helped me with so much, even if it's the smallest things, it means the absolute world to me and to other people that I know come through here,” says Azure Fortman, a client of Expectant Heart. “I started it [the fundraiser] and was like,’ they help us, why can't we help them?’"

Fortman and Akira Givens, another client of the center, both say it's only right that the community help a place that's been a great support to many in Longview.

"They have helped me in so many ways, from going to class to knowing things that I didn't know as a first time mom,” says Givens.

Moving forward, Newton says her focus is on the safety of her employees and clients and the continued dedication to those they serve.

"We remain reminded that all things happen for the good of those called to God's purpose,” says Newton. “We're called to do and be the work. So, we will do and be the work."

Longview police are still investigating the incident. At this time, they have named no suspects in the burglary.

If you would like to donate to the center, you can visit this link for the Facebook fundraiser or you can contact the center directly at (903) 653-4804.

