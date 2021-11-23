Longview nonprofit groups begin holiday assistance drives

The program replaces the former adopt-a-family initiative, in which people could volunteer to sponsor a Buckner family and purchase Christmas gifts for them.

LONGVIEW, Texas — After taking a year off because of COVID-19, Buckner Children and Family Services will return with its third Christmas market this holiday season.

Buckner is one of numerous Longview nonprofit organizations preparing to assist families during the holiday season through toy drives and other programs.

Executive Director Shelly Smith said the market is an opportunity for families who participate in Buckner’s programs to earn points that can be used as “income” to shop for their children.

