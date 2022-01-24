City of Longview not picking up recyclables through Feb. 20

If residents wish to ensure recyclables are not taken to the landfill, the city recommends they rinse recyclable food and beverage containers to minimize odors.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Rivers Recycling, the third-party materials recovery facility in Kilgore that processes the recyclables collected by the city of Longview, will be closed for four weeks beginning Monday and continuing through Feb. 20.

Residents are encouraged to continue to place recyclables in recycling carts during this time, according to the city, however, all collected material during the closure will be taken to the landfill.

If residents wish to ensure recyclables are not taken to the landfill, the city recommends they rinse recyclable food and beverage containers to minimize odors and vector-attracting residues and hold back the material until Rivers Recycling resumes operations.