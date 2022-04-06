City of Longview offering bottled water to residents

Due to the loss of water or low pressure of water throughout the city, there will be two locations for bottled water pickup from 11:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The City of Longview is offering bottled water to residents of Longview amid the ongoing boil water notice.

The current pickup locations are:

Longview Convention Complex, 100 Grand Blvd.

Longview Mall, South Parking Lot, 3500 McCann Rd.

Further dates and times will be announced when the information becomes available.

The city of Longview expects the boil water notice that was issued Wednesday morning to last at least 48 hours.

The notice was issued after a 30-inch water main break on Tuesday caused the distribution system to have low water pressure.

According to the city's statement, crews have located the issue in the 5200 block of Loop 281 and they are working to isolate the water main break.

Because of the low water pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the city of Longview public water system to notify city residents to boil their water before consumption, such as washing hands/face, brushing teeth and drinking. This notice includes wholesale customers who are on the city of Longview water system.

The city of Hallsville asked residents on Facebook to conserve water to ensure there is an adequate supply for essential uses. The post requested that people stop lawn and garden sprinkling and to generally try to minimize water use.

Due to a water boil notice, Longview ISD is joining two other school districts in canceling its classes on Wednesday.

Pine Tree ISD and Spring Hill ISD previously announced that classes are canceled for Wednesday. The Gregg County Courthouse will also be closed for regular business because of the notice.

City of Longview offices, library, and recreation centers have temporarily closed as of Wednesday morning due to a water line break that has caused a boil water notice.

According to the city of Longview, staff members will continue to evaluate the situation and a reopen schedule will be announced when possible.

Water for drinking, cooking, and ice making must be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. This means bringing the water is brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiling for two minutes.

When the boiling water is not needed, the public water system officials will notify customers that the water is safe for drinking or consumption.