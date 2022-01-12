City of Longview offices closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Longview Transit, the public bus transportation system, will be in regular operation throughout the holiday.

LONGVIEW, Texas — City of Longview offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 17, for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. All city offices will resume regular business hours on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

Sanitation collection services will continue on their regular schedule. The Compost Facility will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 18 and will re-open on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

Longview Transit, the public bus transportation system, will be in regular operation throughout the holiday.