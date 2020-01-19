Farah Woods of the Dragonettes dance team at Foster Middle School stood out Saturday because at 5-foot-10, she is the tallest member of the all-girl squad.

The 13-year-old also is a source of pride to her mother, Deardre, because she is the first black captain in the team’s five-year history.

The eighth-grader, who says she aspires to become a psychologist, planned to march Saturday for the first time during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade on the Longview boulevard bearing his name.

