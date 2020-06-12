x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

Longview pharmacies see 'enormous increase' in requests for COVID-19 tests

Pharmacies have started offering testing five days a week to keep up with demand.
Credit: Michael Cavazos

LONGVIEW, Texas — Requests for COVID-19 testing are increasing at Longview pharmacies.

Pharmacists at Louis Morgan No. 1 and No. 4 each said they have seen higher demand as the number of cases in the area has seen a recent surge.

“There has definitely been an uptick in the number of people requesting testing in the last month or so,” said Shawn Sams, pharmacist and co-owner of Louis Morgan No. 4. “It’s been so much so that we’re now testing five days a week, Monday through Friday, whereas we were previously only testing three days a week.”

Louis Morgan No. 1 and No. 4 are each participating in a federally-funded, free, drive-up COVID-19 testing program in which each pharmacy can administer up to 50 tests per day. The free program provides testing to East Texans in five-minute intervals, but people must pre-register.

Read the rest of the story with our news partners, the Longview News-Journal. 

RELATED: Will the US ever have a national COVID-19 testing strategy?

RELATED: US vaccine chief thinks COVID-19 shots will be long-lasting