Longview police adds text technology to help 911 callers, crime victims

Police said the purpose of this initiative is to provide better police service to the citizens of Longview.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department has added new technology that will provide some 911 callers and crime victims with text updates about the calls they make.

According to an announcement from the department, the customer service technology platform was launched this week to keep victims of crimes and 911 callers informed and collects community feedback.

A caller can get a message that their call has been received and if officers are experiencing any delays. The community feedback is obtained through an electronic survey after the police contact is complete, police said.

Not all calls will trigger a text. The calls that will not send out a text include domestic disturbances, injury to a child, sexual assault and similar calls.

"The Longview Police Department believes this will improve the overall performance of the community we serve," the police department statement read. "The responses will be analyzed to guide the department’s day-to-day decision-making and improve customer service."