Longview police investigating apparent murder-suicide

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that occurred in the Spring Hill area of the city.

According to the LPD, on Saturday, around 1:40 p.m. responded to a shooting call at a residence in the 4300 block of Gregg Tex Rd.

When officers arrived, they found two individuals dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Officials identified the suspect as Michael Shane Headrick, 41, and say he shot the victim, identified as Ashley Lynn Headrick, 33, before turning the weapon on himself.

The next of kin have been notified.