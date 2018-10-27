A man has been arrested at the Homewood Suites on Spur 63 in Longview after barricading himself behind a counter.

According to the Longview Police Department Facebook page, Longview Police received a call about a disturbance in the lobby of Homewood Suites.

When officers arrived they were told the man had come into the lobby and may be armed.

Longview Police activated SWAT and Crisis Intervention Teams.

Members of the SWAT team took the suspect into custody without further incident.

The man was transported to a local hospital.

No injuries were reported.

