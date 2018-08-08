LONGVIEW — Longview police arrested two people for a burglary Wednesday morning.

The burglary happened at about 10:35 in the 1500 block of Dartmouth Street.

According to the Longview Police Department, a neighbor of the residence saw a unique golf cart belonging to the homeowner being unloaded a block away from the residence.

The neighbor told police a man and a woman with blue hair drove away in red Chevrolet Cavalier.

The homeowner saw the golf car as well as a few other items were missing.

Officers later identified and arrested 28-year-old Daniel Thomas Barnes and 31-year-old Cassidy Dawn Collier. Both were charged with burglary.

Collier also had warrants for operating a motor vehicle without a license and fail to maintain financial responsibility.

Police are still in the process of recovering all the stolen items.

Both Cassidy and Barnes are in the Gregg County Jail awaiting bond.

© 2018 KYTX