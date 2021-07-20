Longview police arrests man after stabbing, standoff

The suspect is identified as 22 years old Dequallian Thomas of Longview.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department has arrested a Longview man for an aggravated assault after a standoff with police.

On Tuesday at 6:03 p.m., the Longview Police Department responded to 200 block of E. Edgefield Avenue for reports of a stabbing. Officers found an adult man that had wounds to the head. The victim was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect had barricaded himself inside the residence and was armed with a knife. Longview Special Weapons and Tactics Team and Negotiators responded to the scene.

After negotiations failed, SWAT introduced gas into the residence, and the suspect then surrendered without incident.

The suspect is identified as 22 years old Dequallian Thomas of Longview.