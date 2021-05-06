Longview PD asking for information after hit-and-run injuries pedestrian

Officers are looking for a 2006 beige Honda Civic with passenger-side damage to the front bumper and mirror.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is seeking public help in locating a suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run after the driver hit a pedestrian.

On Sunday, May 2, 2021, at 11:50 p.m., the Longview Police Department was dispatched to the 3600 block of Estes Pwky in reference to a hit and run with injuries that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

When officers arrived on the scene, they determined that the pedestrian was standing in the middle of the roadway. The suspect vehicle struck the pedestrian causing right-side damage to the vehicle.

The pedestrian was later transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers located parts from the suspect vehicle including the passenger’s side mirror.

Officers are looking for a 2006 beige Honda Civic with passenger-side damage to the front bumper and mirror. If you to see a vehicle that matches this description please write down the license plate number and call the Longview Police Department.