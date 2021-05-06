Longview PD asking for information after hit-and-run injuries pedestrian

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is seeking public help in locating a suspect vehicle involved in a hit and run after the driver hit a pedestrian.
On Sunday, May 2, 2021, at 11:50 p.m., the Longview Police Department was dispatched to the 3600 block of Estes Pwky in reference to a hit and run with injuries that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.
When officers arrived on the scene, they determined that the pedestrian was standing in the middle of the roadway. The suspect vehicle struck the pedestrian causing right-side damage to the vehicle.
The pedestrian was later transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers located parts from the suspect vehicle including the passenger’s side mirror.
Officers are looking for a 2006 beige Honda Civic with passenger-side damage to the front bumper and mirror. If you to see a vehicle that matches this description please write down the license plate number and call the Longview Police Department.
The Longview Police Department highly encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact us at 903-237-1188. Citizens may also remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward by contacting Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.