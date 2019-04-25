LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run crash that happened Tuesday, April 23. The department is now asking for information from the public.

According to a LPD Facebook post, the hit and run crash occurred in the area of Nelson and Green Street at about 10:21 p.m.

The police department says they originally received a 911 call of a man lying on the roadway.

LPD has identified the victim as 62-year-old Harold Garrett of Longview.

Garrett was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, he passed away due to his injuries.

His death remains under investigation.

If you have any information involving the crash, you may call the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867.