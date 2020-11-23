Longview Police asking for public’s help identifying person of interest in robbery

The robbery occurred November 6 at the A to Z Mart located at 600 North Eastman Road.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest in a robbery.

According to the Longview Police Department, on November 6 a robbery occurred at the A to Z Mart located at 600 North Eastman Road where the suspect displayed a firearm.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 5’06” – 5’08” and 220- 250 pounds last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black mask, black pants, black shoes and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199 or Detective Heath at 903-237-1145.