Longview police asking help to find suspect in armed robbery at Gilmer Road Walmart

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police are asking the public’s help to identify a man they say was caught on surveillance video in an armed robbery at the Walmart on Gilmer Road.

Officers responded at about 11:50 a.m. Saturday to The Money Center inside Walmart at 2440 Gilmer Road, according to police.

An employee told officers a man came to the center saying he needed to send some money, police said. The man then gave the employee a note that read, “Give me the money.”

The man indicated to the employee he had a gun, police said. The employee then gave the man an undisclosed amount of money and left in a vehicle police described as an older model white Toyota Corolla or Camry with “all-black wheels.”

The suspect had a medium build and was wearing a gray hood, white beanie, white mask, blue jumpsuit and boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longview police at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867 (STOP) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.