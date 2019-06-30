LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department sat down with community members during their "Cones with Cops" event on Saturday where they discussed local issues over ice cream.

McDonald’s of Greater North Texas in partnership with the LPD was an initiative to be bring residents and law enforcement officials together to build lasting relationships.

In addition to good conversation and yummy treats, parents also received information about child safety, while the kiddos enjoyed the play area and goodie bags.





