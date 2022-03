Teresa Rodriguez Cerda was last seen by a caregiver Monday in the 600 block of West Avalon Avenue, according to Longview police.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Police are asking the public’s help to find a missing 61-year-old Longview woman.

Cerda is described as about 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs about 320 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.