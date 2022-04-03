x
Longview Police searching for missing person

Last seen today at around 10:00 a.m. near the 2000 block of South High Street in Longview.
The search for Barbara Alexander continues.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police is searching for Barbara Alexander. 

She is 45 years old and is approximately 5'6" tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds. She has black hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a burgundy long sleeve blouse and a long gray skirt. Alexander was last seen today, March 4 at around 10:00 a.m. near the 2000 block of South High Street in Longview.

Police are asking for anyone with information on Alexander's whereabouts to contact Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

