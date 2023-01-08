Longview Police Department officer dies after courageous battle with cancer

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview police officer passed away Saturday following a courageous battle with cancer.



According to the Longview Police Department, Officer Larry Solomon died at his home Saturday morning surrounded by family after having been diagnosed with angiosarcoma.



“Larry dedicated his life to service and family,” the LPD said in a statement. “He is a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp and proudly served the Longview community for almost eight years as a police officer. Larry was a proud husband and father of two beautiful children. “



The LPD thanked the public for the prayers and love recently sent Officer Solomon’s way.



Memorial services are pending.



“We will remain Solomon Strong,” the LPD said.