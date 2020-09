According to the LPD, Alex Sorianno Hernandez, 16, stands 5'7 and weighs approximately 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a runaway teen.

According to the LPD, Alex Sorianno Hernandez, 16, stands 5'7 and weighs approximately 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a pink Aéropostale shirt, black pants and was carrying a blue backpack.