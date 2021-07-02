Longview police find body of man after responding to shooting call

According to the LPD, officers responded to the 2700 block of North Eastman Rd., around 2:20 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating after a shooting call led to the discovery of a man's body early Sunday morning.

According to the LPD, officers responded to the 2700 block of North Eastman Rd., near Jucy's, around 2:20 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they located the body of Rashad McCray, 27, of Longview.

The investigation is ongoing.