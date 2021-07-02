Longview police find body of man after responding to shooting call

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating after a shooting call led to the discovery of a man's body early Sunday morning.
According to the LPD, officers responded to the 2700 block of North Eastman Rd., near Jucy's, around 2:20 a.m. on reports of a shooting.
When police arrived on scene, they located the body of Rashad McCray, 27, of Longview.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information on the shooting, please call the LPD at (903) 237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.