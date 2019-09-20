LONGVIEW, Texas — Police confirmed a wreck on Friday that blocked traffic for a time on Loop 281 in Longview was fatal.

Longview police spokeswoman Kristie Brian said the wreck was fatal, but she did not say how many deaths occurred in the crash.

Police reported the wreck at 1:58 p.m. on Twitter in the 1300 block of West Loop 281. Police later reported the westbound lanes of Loop 281 were closed to traffic between Bill Owens Parkway and near the scene of the crash.

