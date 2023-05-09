Longview police host kickoff event to prepare for National Night Out events in October

On Tuesday night, residents who plan to host a party in their neighborhood were able to register with local law enforcement and enjoy other festivities.

LONGVIEW, Texas — National Night Out is coming up on Oct. 3 and the city of Longview held a kickoff event on Tuesday evening to help residents get registered. It's a yearly event that involves neighborhood parties and an opportunity for residents to meet their local first responders.

Over at the Maud Cobb Convention Center, the party planning is already underway as residents visited vendors, law enforcement officers and were even treated to a free meal.

"This (event) is to get their supplies for their party their National Night Out signs and other items," said Brandon Thornton, public information officer for the Longview Police Department.

Gregg County Sheriff's Office deputies were also at the kickoff event where they were in charge of cooking and serving food. Chief Deputy Craig Harington was helping with the set-up and said the annual event leads to great opportunities to know what's happening in their surrounding area.

"Every year we do National Night Out and we get to meet with the folks who within a month or so of that party we get a telephone call from that they say, 'Hey look, I met you at National Night Out and this the problem I have,'" Harrington said.

Locals like Longview resident Clent Holmes said he believes this event is extremely important because it builds their community to work together.

"It continues to make the connection between first responders and the community and help them understand who's actually available, who's serving and how we can continue to collaborate as partners," Holmes said.

Some residents have been hosting these celebrations for years, while for others it’s their first time having it at their home.

"We have done it in other neighborhoods but we've never had hosted one before," said Barbara McMichael, of Longview. "So we decided it was time and we now have the place to do it."

Thornton said this national event helps agencies expand the reach law enforcement officials have to ensure everyone can feel safe in their city.

"We see familiar faces from all over the north side of Longview all the way to the south side, the east and west," Thornton said. "So we have a lot of parties throughout Longview and proud to have them all come here tonight to get their supplies."