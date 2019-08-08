LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department identified one of the two victims who died in Tuesday's deadly crash on Loop 281.

According to the Longview Police Department, a 2004 Dodge truck was traveling northwest on W. Loop 281 when it swerved to avoid hitting a vehicle. The truck struck a Toyota Camry traveling south in the turn lane of Loop 281.

The Camry hit a Nissan Altima as well.

According to police, the passenger of the Camry, 28-year-old Victor Velasquez, was killed in the crash. A 1-year-old child was also killed in the crash.

The driver of the Camry, 21-year-old Jenny Ledesma Resendiz, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A 2-year-old child was flown by helicopter to Dallas. Police say the child was in serious condition.

The people inside the Dodge and Nissan vehicles were not seriously injured in the crash.

If you have any more information on the crash, call 903-237-1188.