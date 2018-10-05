The Longview Fire Department are investigating after 44-year-old Johnny Quentin Miller died in a duplex fire on Wednesday at 1717 Loring Ln.

According to authorities, the cause of his death is still unknown, and autopsy results are pending.

The Longview Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a blue 2002 Dodge Caravan with Texas license plates BG6W798.

If anyone finds it, they are urged to call 911 or the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1170.

