Longview police identify pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on Loop 281

The crash remains under investigation.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department (LPD) has identified a pedestrian that was struck and killed late Saturday night on Loop 281.

According to the LPD, just before 11:40 p.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian accident in the 2400 block of West Loop 281.

When police arrived, they found a man, identified as Arthur Walsh, 61, of Longview, lying in the roadway after being struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on the loop.

Walsh was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Investigators determined Walsh was walking eastbound across West Loop 28, not in a crosswalk or at an intersection, and failed to yield the right-of-way to the oncoming vehicle.