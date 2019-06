LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department identified the man killed in a crash Thursday.

According to LPD, John Billy McAlpin was driving soutbound in a 2015 Nissan Murano when the vehicle veered into the median and hit a guardrail at the intersection of West Loop 281 and Nay Street.

McAlpin was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Park of the loop was closed for a period of time as police conducted their investigation.