LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police on Saturday identified Barbara A. Cruea, 74, of Longview as the motorist who died after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in the 1300 block of West Loop 281.

Longview police spokeswoman Kristie Brian said police determined Cruea left a private drive on the south side of the loop, drove across three lanes of traffic to try to enter a left-turn lane before going into the path of a car driven by Jonathan Mitchell, 31, of Longview. Mitchell was driving east in the inside lane.

