Longview police investigate shooting that injures 1

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police Department officers are investigating after a person was shot outside of a home Monday afternoon.

According to the police, the shooting occurred in the 100 block of St. Clair Drive around 2 p.m. The victim was found outside a residence with a gunshot wound.

The injured person was taken to a local hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing as detectives continue to gather information, police said.