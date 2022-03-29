Longview police investigate shooting that injures 1

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police Department officers are investigating after a person was shot outside of a home Monday afternoon.
According to the police, the shooting occurred in the 100 block of St. Clair Drive around 2 p.m. The victim was found outside a residence with a gunshot wound.
The injured person was taken to a local hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation is ongoing as detectives continue to gather information, police said.
Those with information regarding this shooting can contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.
