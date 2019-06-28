LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect(s) in connection to a shooting that injured one person on Wednesday.

According to Longview PD, officials responded to a location in the 1601 block of Mobberly Avenue.

Moments after, officers were dispatched to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center for a gunshot victim who arrived by a private vehicle.

The victim, a juvenile, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the arm.

The shooting was determined to have occurred at a location in the 1601 block of Mobberly Avenue.

LPD detectives are investigating the shooting and ask if anyone has any information regarding the incident, to contact Det. Terry Davis at 903-237-1110.