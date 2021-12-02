Longview police investigating after 6 puppies found frozen to death, owner to be charged with animal cruelty

Animal cruelty is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, a fine of up to $4,000, or both jail time and a fine.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Police Department and Longview Animal Services are investigating an animal cruelty case.

According to the Longview Police Department, around 9:21 a.m. Friday, officers were dispatched to the area of the 700 block of Oakdale Ave.

Animal Control officers found six puppies, around five-weeks-old, frozen and deceased locked in a wire crate.

Two adult dogs were found alive and were taken to Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center for treatment.

Animal cruelty charges are being filed on the owner of the animals with the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office. An arrest has not been made at this time due to pending necropsy results.

Animal cruelty is a Class A misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail, a fine of up to $4,000, or both jail time and a fine.