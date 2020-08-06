LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Sunday morning in the 3400 block of Morrison Street.

According to the LPD, officers responded to a shooting on Morrison Street at about 8:36 a.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 36-year-old Ernest Berry Neal of Longview dead outside his home.

Police have no released any other details on the investigation.

If you have any information on the shooting, you are urged to call Longview Police at 903-237-1170 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.